As the election day in Türkiye draws near, civil servants, political parties and independent observers are gearing up to take their posts at the election centres across the country to ensure the integrity and fairness of the vote.

Contrary to the doubts that some international news organisations have raised in recent days, the process to cast the vote and subsequent counting has been designed in a way to minimise chances of rigging.

More than 60 million people are eligible to vote in the May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections that will be conducted in 81 provinces under the full media glare. The exercise involves keeping track of 191,000 ballot boxes. And there will be plenty of eyes on them.

Diaspora voting

Around 6.5 million Turks live in other countries. Among them, 3.28 million are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary election.

Compared to the 60.9 million registered voters within Türkiye, the diaspora vote might appear to be minuscule, and the state takes every necessary steps to ensure security of ballot boxes at custom gates and in countries Turkish expats casting their votes.

Following the completion of voting, sealed bags are sent to Türkiye accompanied by representatives of political parties contesting in the elections, and locked in a room until voting ends in Türkiye and counting starts.

A majority of the Turkish diaspora lives in Western Europe, where migrant workers settled in the 1960s as part of the post-World War II reconstruction programme. They make up the single-largest Muslim immigrant group in Western Europe.

With over 1.5 million registered diaspora voters, Germany tops the list of countries where Turkish politics will play out at a fever pitch, followed by France, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Conducting elections

Türkiye’s Supreme Election Council (YSK) has put in place a system which ensures the integrity of the vote starting from the polling booths.

At every polling station, a five-member board, which includes representatives of the YSK and dominant political parties, has been deputed. The board cross-checks the identification of the voters and if their names are included in the electoral list. This eliminates the chances of one person casting a vote twice. It also helps build consensus between the parties on the result.