At least eight people have been killed and thousands of others displaced after torrential rains poured over the northern Italian region of Emilia Romagna, local authorities said.

The heavy rains caused some 21 rivers to overflow, flooding streets and homes and causing severe disruptions to train traffic, authorities said on Wednesday.

At least 5,000 people have been evacuated from the area, Civil Protection Minister Nello Musumeci said.

The total number of towns hit by the floods are 36, while 48 towns and villages suffered landslides.

Authorities are warning residents in the areas affected that the downpour could continue for another 12 hours.

"The emergency isn't over at all ... the rescue operations are complex and could put the rescuers in danger," Titti Postiglione, deputy head of Italy's Civil Protection Agency, told national broadcaster RAI.

Meanwhile, this weekend’s Imola Formula 1 race, which was scheduled to take place near the worst-hit areas, has been called off.