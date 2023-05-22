The Sudanese capital Khartoum has witnessed a cautious calm hours before a new ceasefire is expected to take place between the Sudanese warring parties.

Since mid-April, the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been exchanging heavy fire, accusing each other of starting assaults.

According to an Anadolu reporter on the ground, heavy clashes were heard on Sunday night in several areas across Khartoum, including central Khartoum, the northern Bahri area, and Omdurman western Khartoum.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia and the United States announced that a new 7-day ceasefire has been agreed upon by the Sudanese rival groups starting as of Monday evening.

Saudi Arabia said that talks in Jeddah city will continue with the aim to reach a permanent ceasefire and a conflict resolution through dialogue.