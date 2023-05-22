WORLD
2 MIN READ
Khartoum sees cautious calm hours before new ceasefire comes into force
Nearly 1,000 have been killed during the conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary forces since April 15.
Khartoum sees cautious calm hours before new ceasefire comes into force
Medical sources estimate that nearly 1,000 people have been killed during the war since April 15 [Photo: AFP] / AFP
May 22, 2023

The Sudanese capital Khartoum has witnessed a cautious calm hours before a new ceasefire is expected to take place between the Sudanese warring parties.

Since mid-April, the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been exchanging heavy fire, accusing each other of starting assaults.

According to an Anadolu reporter on the ground, heavy clashes were heard on Sunday night in several areas across Khartoum, including central Khartoum, the northern Bahri area, and Omdurman western Khartoum.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia and the United States announced that a new 7-day ceasefire has been agreed upon by the Sudanese rival groups starting as of Monday evening.

Saudi Arabia said that talks in Jeddah city will continue with the aim to reach a permanent ceasefire and a conflict resolution through dialogue.

Recommended

Medical sources estimate that nearly 1,000 people have been killed during the war that erupted on April 15 between the Sudanese army and RSF.

A disagreement had been fomenting in recent months between the army and the RSF over the paramilitary group’s integration into the armed forces, a key condition of Sudan's transition agreement with political groups.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency in a move decried by political forces as a "coup."

Sudan's transitional period, which started in August 2019 after the ouster of President Omar al Bashir, had been scheduled to end with elections in early 2024.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine