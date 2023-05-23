US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have held a "productive" meeting at the White House to discuss the debt limit, but no agreement was reached ahead of a June 1 deadline set by the US Treasury.

“I felt we had a productive discussion. We don’t have an agreement yet, but I did feel the discussion was productive in areas that we have differences of opinion,” McCarthy told reporters after the meeting at the Oval Office on Monday.

“We're going to have the staffs continue to get back together and work based on some of the things that we had talked about," he added.

He said the tone of the meeting with Biden was "better than any other time we’ve had discussions."