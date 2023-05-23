CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Worse energy crunch is looming for Europe: Qatar warns Economic Forum
Qatari Energy Minister Saad al Kaabi tells European leaders to come up with a "sensible solution" for its oil and gas shortages or "the worst is yet to come".
Worse energy crunch is looming for Europe: Qatar warns Economic Forum
Kaabi and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, both told the conference that an energy crunch was looming. (RTR Archive) / Others
May 23, 2023

Qatar's energy minister has warned the "worst is yet to come" for Europe's oil and gas shortages, saying a warm winter had prevented greater difficulties in recent months.

"The only thing that saved humanity and Europe this year was a warm winter, and the slowdown in the economy," Qatari Energy Minister Saad al Kaabi told the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday.

"If the economy starts churning back up in (2024) and you have just a regular winter, I think the worst is yet to come."

After Russia's attacks on Ukraine sparked an energy supply crisis, Europe dodged serious problems this past winter largely because of milder-than-expected temperatures.

Recommended

But Kaabi and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, both told the conference that an energy crunch was looming.

"If they don't realise that and have a proper plan and sit down with producers and oil and gas companies are not demonised, reality will kick in and we'll have a sensible solution," Kaabi said.

RelatedQatar agrees to supply liquefied natural gas to Germany from 2026
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter