The World Bank has approved a $300 million additional financing to Lebanon's poor, providing cash payments to help families struggling through the country’s historic economic meltdown, the institution said in a statement.

“The additional financing will enable the government of Lebanon to continue to respond to the growing needs of poor and vulnerable households suffering under the severe economic and financial crisis,” Jean-Christophe Carret, World Bank's director for Mideast said on Friday.

The World Bank said the additional financing will provide cash transfers to 160,000 households for 24 months, including current beneficiaries. Eligible households will receive up to $145 per household, the bank said. The project is jointly handled by Lebanon’s ministry of social affairs and the World Food Programme.

The meltdown, rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by Lebanon's ruling class, began in October 2019 and has left more than three quarters of Lebanon’s population in poverty.

The Lebanese pound has lost more than 95 percent of its value at the start of the economic crisis, leaving many of the country's residents, including 1 million Syrian refugees, in need of help.

The World Bank announcement came after a separate announcement by the UN refugee agency and the WFP on Wednesday that they will start making aid payments to refugees in Lebanon in dollars, rather than in Lebanese pounds, with a maximum of $125 per family per month.

