The incoming head of the United Nations' migration agency decried a tendency to demonise vulnerable migrants for political gain, saying she aimed to help shift the narrative.

Amy Pope, who last month became the first woman elected to head the International Organization for Migration, told AFP news agency in an interview this week she was deeply concerned over the way some countries and groups were "weaponising" migrants to win political points domestically.

A number of countries in Europe are facing criticism for harsh and potentially illegal treatment of migrants, including Britain over its plans to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda, and Greece, where footage published last month appeared to show the forceful expulsion of migrants who were set adrift at sea.

And this week, a group of migrants including women and children, has been stuck on Poland's border with Belarus, with guards accused of blocking them from seeking asylum.

"What we've all seen over the last couple of years is the weaponising of people who are in the most desperate of situations and using their vulnerability as a way to fuel what is often a political conflict," Pope said when asked about that case.

"As a tactic, I find that deeply troubling because first of all, it's dehumanising, and I think it ultimately doesn't lead to a better outcome for anybody."

'Sweet spot'

Pope, 49, who is due to take over the IOM helm in October, said a "primary concern is that people have the opportunity to make their claims for protection", and that they are considered fairly and not used as political pawns.

When the current IOM deputy director last month won the leadership contest against her current boss Antonio Vitorino, she vowed to put forward a mo re positive narrative about migration and emphasise that it is "human beings we're talking about".

"We've all seen when people recognise the humanity of others, and I think that's the lesson of Ukraine, they show much more... goodwill and openness," she said.

Pope sid more needs to be done to show migrants can be the solution, not the problem.

In parallel to warnings of how migration is causing tensions and putting pressure on governments, she pointed out pressures caused by labour shortages.