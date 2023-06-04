Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema will leave Real Madrid as a free agent in the close season after 14 trophy-laden years, the LaLiga club has said, with the striker set to move to Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad.

"Real Madrid and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to bring his brilliant and unforgettable time as a player at our club to a close," the club said in a statement on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia's state-run Al Ekhbariya television reported that Al Ittihad had reached an agreement with Benzema on a two-year contract, with club officials in Madrid to hammer out a "record deal" with the striker.

The 35-year-old Frenchman had looked set to stay at the Spanish club for one more year after a 2022-23 season in which he struggled with injuries and missed out on France's World Cup campaign in Qatar due to another injury.

However, an offer estimated to be worth more than $107.05 million (€100 million) from Saudi Arabia reportedly made him reconsider his future.

The Frenchman decided to void the one-year extension clause he had in his contract, with Real saying he had "earned the right to decide his future".

"Karim Benzema's career at Real Madrid has been a shining example of conduct and professionalism, and he has represented the values of our club." the club said.

Benzema could follow his former Real teammate Cristiano Ronaldo to the Gulf country after Portugal forward signed a 2-1/2 year contract estimated to be worth more than 200 million euros with Al Nassr in December.

Real Madrid's Icon