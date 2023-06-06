The World Meteorological Organization last week elected an Argentine, Professor Andrea Celeste Saulo, the first woman to steer the organisation amid its critical global role in battling the growing climate crisis.

Saulo, 59, will begin in her role early in January 2024 after gaining a comfortable vote at the UN climate summit at the agency's congress in Geneva.

The WMO, the specialised agency of the UN that promotes international cooperation on atmospheric science, climatology, hydrology and geophysics, said in a statement Saulo had been chosen by the organisation’s 193 members as part of the World Meteorological Congress at the UN in Geneva.

Saulo saw off stiff competition from three senior figures within the organisation - Russian-Swiss deputy secretary-general Elena Manaenkova, Chinese assistant secretary-general Zhang Wenjian alongside second vice president Albert Martis of Curacao.

Saulo is the current WMO Vice President and, since 2014, has also been director of Argentina's National Meteorological Service.

She will succeed outgoing secretary-general Petteri Taalas of Finland, who is set to complete his two-year mandate at the end of this year.

WhyWMOmatters

The WMO's role in climate action has become an increasingly important issue, while Argentine Saulo is expected to help the organisation in addressing the global problem.

Following her election, she underscored the challenges posed by "global threats" of inequality and climate change.

She said the WMO must bolster “the meteorological and hydrological services to protect populations and their economies, providing timely and effective services and early warning systems”.