For many Western military analysts, Russia is losing the Ukraine conflict. To back up this claim, they often cite the ongoing tussle between the Russian military and Kremlin’s hired guns - the Wagner group. But there’s much more to the story.

For months, the Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has publicly lambasted the regular Russian military, blaming its commanders for cowardice and bad battlefield strategies.

Last week he upped the ante by telling his thousands of followers on the Telegram app that Moscow will ‘execute’ top generals for losing Ukrainian territory.

“I think that we are two or three months away from the firing squad,” he said.

“Shoigu, Gerasimov, I call on you to visit the front line, raise your guns so the army marches forward. Come on, you can do it! And if you can’t, you’ll die as heroes,” said Prigozhin, in another video, referring to Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu and the army’s top general Valery Gerasimov.

Prigozhin used various expletives to attack both leaders' military conduct, which the Wagner chief said necessarily cost the lives of many Russian soldiers.

Interestingly, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not intervened to stop the Wagner boss from making his inflammatory opinions public, leaving many analysts to wonder why.

Alessandro Arduino, an affiliate lecturer at the Lau China Institute of King's College London, and the author of Money for Mayhem: Mercenaries, Private Military Companies, Drones, and the Future of War sees two main motives for why the Kremlin stays aloof from Prigozhin’s bickering with the regular army.

‘A controlled infighting’

One of the real motives “lies in the Kremlin's strategic utilization of Wagner as a means to keep the army on its toes,” says Arduino. “Therefore, the presence of Prigozhin's media persona not only receives acceptance but is even encouraged,” Arduino tells TRT World, in reference to the Kremlin’s conspicuous silence on Prigozhin’s attacks on the defence ministry.

While the Kremlin lets Prigozhin keep the military on the defensive, the president’s inner circle relies on the regular Russian army leadership as “a fail-safe to keep 'Putin's Chef’ in line in case he will cross the proverbial red line and turn against his master,” says Arduino.

Another motive for the Kremlin's silence on Prigozhin’s tirades against the army is related to Wagner's growing presence across the African continent from Mali to the Central African Republic and Sudan.

“In this respect, the Wagner Group advances the Kremlin's geopolitical objectives," says Arduino and adds that providing support to local militias also provides Kremlin with valuable resources like gold and diamonds.

"This circumstance explains the tolerance granted to Prigozhin's social media outbursts,” adds Arduino.

Maybe, Putin also sees the problem as just a war of words.

Eugene Chausovsky, a defence expert and a senior analyst at New Lines Institute, believes that Putin’s tolerance of the issue is related to the fact that it has not escalated to a level where it compromises the Russian army and Kremlin’s strategic stakes in Ukraine and elsewhere in the world.