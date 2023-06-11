Shelling and gunfire have resumed in the Sudanese capital, witnesses said, after the end of a 24-hour ceasefire that had given civilians rare respite from nearly two months of war.

Heavy artillery fire was heard in Khartoum and its twin city Omdurman to the north, and fighting also erupted on Al Hawa Street, a major artery in the south of the capital, witnesses said on Sunday.

The latest in a series of ceasefire agreements enabled civilians trapped in Khartoum to venture outside and stock up on food and other essential supplies.

But only 10 minutes after it ended at 6:00 am (0400 GMT), the capital was rocked again by shelling and clashes, witnesses said.

The one-day lull was "like a dream" that evaporated, said Nasreddin Ahmed, a resident of south Khartoum who was awoken by the fighting.

Asmaa al Rih, who lives in the capital's northern suburbs, lamented the "return of terror" with "rockets and shells shaking the walls of houses" once again.

Multiple truces broken

Deadly fighting has raged in the northeast African country since mid-April, when army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), turned on each other.

Multiple truces have been agreed upon and broken. The recent 24-hour ceasefire that ended on Sunday morning had been announced by US and Saudi mediators who warned that if it failed they may break off mediation efforts.