The United States is holding talks with Iran to sketch out steps that could limit the Iranian nuclear programme, release some detained US citizens and unfreeze some Iranian assets abroad, the Reuters news agency has reported, citing Iranian and Western officials.

These steps would be cast as an "understanding" rather than an agreement requiring review by the US Congress, where many oppose giving Iran benefits.

Having failed to revive a 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Washington hopes to restore some limits on Iran to keep it from getting a nuclear weapon that could threaten Israel and trigger a regional arms race. Tehran says it has no ambition to develop a nuclear weapon.

The 2015 deal, which then-President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, had capped Tehran's uranium enrichment at 3.67 percent purity and its stockpile of this material at 202.8 kg (447 pounds) — limits Tehran has since far exceeded.

US and European officials have been searching for ways to curb Tehran's nuclear efforts since the breakdown of indirect US-Iranian talks. The willingness to restart discussions illustrates the rising sense of urgency in Western capitals about Iran's programme.

The US government has dismissed reports it is seeking an interim deal, using carefully constructed denials that leave open the possibility of a less formal "understanding" that could avoid congressional review.

State Department spokesperson Matt Miller denied there was any deal with Iran.

However, he said Washington wanted Tehran to de-escalate tensions and curb its nuclear programme, cease support for regional proxy groups that carry out attacks, halt support for Russia's war on Ukraine and release detained US citizens.

"We continue to use diplomatic engagements to pursue all of these goals," he added, without giving details.

An Iranian official said: "Call it whatever you want, whether a temporary deal, an interim deal, or a mutual understanding — both sides want to prevent further escalation."

In the first instance, "that will involve prisoner exchange and unblocking part of Iran's frozen assets", he said.

Further steps might include US sanctions waivers for Iran to export oil in return for ceasing 60 percent uranium enrichment and greater Iranian cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, he said.

Related Iran, Cuba vow to counter US 'aggressive imperial policy'

Cooling down