Morocco, Israel sign memorandum to strengthen health cooperation
The two nations focus on exchanging expertise and best practices in medical innovation, fight against non-communicable diseases.
Morocco was the fourth Arab country to normalise ties with Tel Aviv in 2020. / Photo: AP Archive
June 17, 2023

Morocco and Israel have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance their cooperation in the field of health.

The deal was signed on Friday between Moroccan Health Minister Khalid Ait Taleb and his Israeli counterpart Moshe Arbel, who is currently visiting the North African nation.

In a statement, the Moroccan Health Ministry said the agreement allows for the exchange of expertise and best practices in medical and technological innovation, and the fight against non-communicable diseases.

According to the statement, the two ministers discussed bilateral efforts in managing public health issues and enhancing innovation in the health field.

Ties between Morocco and Israel have improved in recent months after the two countries signed an agreement to normalise their relations.

Morocco was the fourth Arab country to normalise ties with Tel Aviv in 2020 after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, in a move decried by Palestinians as a “stab in the back.”

