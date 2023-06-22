Last month, a new, young generation of Moroccan filmmakers stepped into the limelight to make its debut at France's Cannes Film Festival - snatching three prestigious awards.

"The Moroccan films screened at Cannes represent some of the best in the history of cinema in Morocco," said film critic Bilal Marmid, who covered the two-week festival on the French Riviera.

Director Asmae El Moudir, 32, won the coveted prize for directing in the Un Certain Regard section for her film "Kadib Abyad" ("The Mother of All Lies").

The documentary explores her family's unspoken past during the nation's so-called Years of Lead, a period from the 1960s to the 1980s.

Lacking archival footage from the time, the filmmaker built a miniature set that recreated her childhood neighbourhood in Casablanca with figurines to narrate her family's story during "bread riots" in June 1981.

"Making this film took me 10 years and allowed me to reconcile with this past, even if it was violent," Moudir, whose family members were featured in the film , told AFP news agency.

'A childhood dream'

"Being at Cannes is a childhood dream come true. Being selected is wonderful, but winning a prize is even more so," she said.

Director Kamal Lazraq, 38, also used Casablanca as the setting for his first feature film "Les Meutes" ("Hounds"), which won the jury prize in the Un Certain Regard section.

The film takes viewers on a hellish night in the city's suburbs as a father and son try to make a corpse disappear after a kidnapping goes wrong.

Lazraq describes it as a "feverish road movie traversing Casablanca" featuring two non-professional actors, Ayoub Elaid and Abdellatif Masstouri.

"I like to start on a blank page and build the film with my actors because they bring a lot from their life and experiences," Lazraq told AFP news agency after returning from the festival.