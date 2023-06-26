WORLD
4 MIN READ
Myanmar burns $446m in drugs as junta fails to stop  trafficking surge
Southeast Asian country is a major producer and exporter of methamphetamine and the world’s second-largest opium and heroin producer after Afghanistan.
Myanmar burns $446m in drugs as junta fails to stop  trafficking surge
In the country’s largest city, Yangon, a pile of seized drugs and precursor chemicals worth $207 million was incinerated on Monday. (Sai Aung Main/AFP) / Others
June 26, 2023

Myanmar's military government has destroyed more than $446 million worth of illegal drugs seized from around the country to mark an annual international anti-drug trafficking day, police said.

The drug burn came as UN experts warned of increases in the production of opium, heroin and methamphetamine in Myanmar, with exports threatening to expand markets in South and Southeast Asia.

Myanmar has a long history of drug production linked to political and economic insecurity caused by decades of armed conflict. The country is a major producer and exporter of methamphetamine and the world’s second-largest opium and heroin producer after Afghanistan, despite repeated attempts to promote alternative legal crops among poor farmers.

In the country’s largest city, Yangon, a pile of seized drugs and precursor chemicals worth $207 million was incinerated on Monday. The destroyed drugs included opium, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, kratom, ketamine and crystal meth, also known as ice.

The burn coincided with the UN' s International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Authorities also destroyed drugs in the central city of Mandalay and in Taunggyi, the capital of eastern Shan state, both closer to the main drug production and distribution areas.

New smuggling routes

Recommended

Last year, authorities burned a total of more than $642 million worth of seized drugs.

Experts have warned that violent political unrest in Myanmar following the military takeover two years ago — which is now akin to a civil war between the military government and its pro-democracy opponents — has caused an increase in drug production.

The production of opium in Myanmar has flourished since the military’s seizure of power, with the cultivation of poppies up by a third in the past year as eradication efforts have dropped off and the faltering economy has pushed more people toward the drug trade, according to a report by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime earlier this year.

Estimates of opium production were 400 metric tonnes (440 tonnes) in 2020, rising slightly in 2021, and then spiking in 2022 to an estimated 790 metric tonnes (870 tonnes), according to the report.

The UN agency has also warned of a huge increase in recent years in the production of methamphetamine, driving down prices and reaching markets through new smuggling routes.

The military government says some ethnic armed organisations that control large swaths of remote territory produce illicit drugs to fund their insurgencies and do not cooperate in the country’s peace process as they do not wish to relinquish the benefits they gain from the drug trade.

Historically, some rebel ethnic groups have also used drug profits to fund their struggle for greater autonomy from the central government.

Most of the opium and heroin exported by Myanmar, along with methamphetamine, goes to other countries in Southeast Asia and China.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran