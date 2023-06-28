A sea of Muslim pilgrims have crowded the rocky rise known as Mount Arafat to pray at the height of an annual Hajj pilgrimage held in the fierce Saudi Arabian summer.

As temperatures soared to 48 degrees Celsius, groups of white-clad worshippers recited verses from the Quran on the hill on Tuesday, where the Prophet Muhammad [peace be upon him] gave his final sermon.

Some took selfies under the clear burning sky before flocking down Mount Arafat after sunset, heading to nearby Muzdalifah, where they will spend the night praying.

"I'm very happy. It 's a moment I have been waiting for my entire life," said Fadia Abdallah, 67, from Egypt, wearing a white abaya and sitting on the ground beneath an umbrella.

The ritual at Arafat is the high point of the annual pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam, that Saudi authorities said could be the biggest on record.

But on Tuesday, the kingdom's statistics authority said more than 1.8 pilgrims had joined this year's rituals, making it the largest since the Covid-19 pandemic but still short of the more than 2.5 million that authorities expected.

The figures showed that most worshippers came from abroad to attend one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived on Tuesday in Mina, where pilgrims slept in a city of white tents that spread out across the plain.

From the air, it looked as if the land were dusted with snow.

Prince Mohammed arrived to assess the well-being of worshippers and the quality of services provided there, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

The visit came as temperatures soared to their highest levels since the Hajj started on Sunday.

The Health Ministry has recorded at least 287 cases of heat stroke and exhaustion since the start of Hajj, state media said on Tuesday.

'Allah's guest'

High temperatures have been a constant challenge for the pilgrims, who come from around the world, and Tuesday was the Hajj's most physically demanding day.

Tree-shaped water towers sprayed cooling showers on the visitors, who received free water bottles and snacks handed out from large trucks.