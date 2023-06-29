Many Muslim and Arab countries have condemned the desecration of a copy of Islam's holy book, the Quran, in front of a mosque in the Swedish capital Stockholm.

The head of Türkiye’s Directorate of Religious Affairs, Ali Erbas, condemned the approval of the desecration of the Quran by Swedish authorities on Wednesday.

"I strongly condemn the approval of the despicable act against our holy book, the Quran, in Sweden during Eid al Adha," Erbas wrote in a statement on social media. "I invite Sweden and Western countries to stop protecting this diseased mentality that is hostile to Muslims, social peace and humanity.”

"We expect concrete sanctions against the perpetrators of the incidents to be implemented," he added.

'Hostile acts'

Egypt, the Arab world's most populous country, called the Quran burning a "disgraceful act provoking the feelings of Muslims" as they mark Eid.

The Cairo-based Arab League branded the Quran desecration an "assault on the core of our Islamic faith".

Kuwait called for perpetrators of such "hostile acts" to be brought to justice "prevented from using the principle of freedoms as a ploy to justify hostility against Islam or any holy faith".

The Quran burning was also condemned by the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council and Morocco, which recalled its ambassador to Stockholm.

On June 12, a Swedish appeals court upheld a lower court's decision to overturn a ban on Quran burning, ruling that police had no legal grounds to prevent two Quran desecration protests earlier this year.

Dangerous hate

The Saudi Foreign Ministry slammed the incident, saying "these hateful and repeated acts cannot be accepted with any justification, and they clearly incite hatred, exclusion and racism."

For its part, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry also said "burning the Holy Quran is an act of dangerous hate, and a manifestation of Islamophobia that incites violence and insulting religions, and it cannot be considered a form of freedom of expression at all."

Iraq has condemned as "racist" and "irresponsible" the burning of a copy of the Quran by Salwan Momika an Iraqi man living in Sweden.

The Iraqi government in a statement issued late Wednesday strongly condemned "the repeated acts of burning copies of the holy Quran by individuals with extremist and disturbed minds".

Provocation

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said "the attack on the Holy Quran by a hateful extremist is an expression of hatred and racism and a flagrant attack on the values of tolerance, acceptance of the other, democracy, and peaceful coexistence among followers of all religions."