Russian fighter jets have flown dangerously close to several US drone aircraft over Syria again, setting off flares and forcing the MQ-9 Reapers to take evasive manoeuvres, the US Air Force said.

It was the second time in 24 hours that Russia had allegedly harassed US drones there.

"We urge Russian forces in Syria to cease this reckless behaviour and adhere to the standards of behaviour expected of a professional air force so we can resume our focus on the enduring defeat of ISIS [Daesh]," Lieutenant General Alex Grynkewich, head of US Air Forces Central Command, said in a statement on Thursday.

Russia did not immediately comment on the US claims.

Colonel Michael Andrews, Air Forces Central Command spokesperson, said "the Russian harassment, including close fly-bys, by one SU-34 and one SU-35 and deploying flares directly into the MQ-9, lasted almost an hour. So it wasn't a quick fly-by, but much more of a sustained and unprofessional interaction."

US Air Forces Central released videos of the two separate incidents that took place on Wednesday and Thursday.

In the first incident, which took place about 10:40 am local time on Wednesday in Northwest Syria, Russian SU-35 fighters closed in on a Reaper, and one of the Russian pilots moved their aircraft in front of a drone and engaged the SU-35’s afterburner, which greatly increases its speed and air pressure.

The jet blast from the afterburner can potentially damage the Reaper’s electronics, and Grynkewich said it reduced the drone operator's ability to safely operate the aircraft.