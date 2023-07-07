WORLD
Pakistan PM reiterates call for protests against Quran desecration
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif repeated his invite for citizens to unite in protest against the newest Quran desecration incident in Sweden, by a man of Iraqi origin.
Sharif called on the European nation to clarify its stand on Quran burning. “Quran is in our hearts. The Quran is not only a recitation for us but a guideline for living,” he added. / Photo: Reuters
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated his call for nationwide protests against the recent desecration of the Quran in Sweden, as the country observes Youm-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran, or Quran Sanctity Day.

“When it comes to the [matter of] Quran, the entire nation is united. The entire Muslim ummah is disturbed by the incident in Sweden,” Sharif said on Twitter.

Demonstrations and rallies will be held across Pakistan against last week's desecration of the Quran by an extremist, a 37-year-old man of Iraqi origin, in front of a Stockholm mosque.

The act was deliberately timed to coincide with Eid al Adha, a significant Islamic religious festival observed by Muslims worldwide.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation from several countries, including Türkiye, with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation calling for collective measures to prevent such acts.

Pakistan’s parliament on Thursday adopted a unanimous resolution urging Sweden to take “appropriate steps” against the perpetrators involved in the desecration.

Sharif also called on the European nation to clarify its stand on Quran desecration. “Quran is in our hearts. The Quran is not only a recitation for us but a guideline for living,” he added.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the sacrilegious act was “another example of the rising Islamophobic mindset that seeks to dehumanize and denigrate our faith.”

“It is an act of blatant provocation to try inflame sentiments and undermine Islam as a religion of peace, tolerance, and acceptance,” he tweeted, adding that Pakistan will raise this issue at the UN Human Rights Council next week.

