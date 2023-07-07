1- Allowing PKK presence and its activities

Despite Sweden giving assurances to Türkiye that the Nordic state would implement its anti-terrorism law and prevent PKK terror group from organising and holding provocative protests in the country, no concrete action has been taken on the ground.

And, anti-Türkiye protests continue to take place in Sweden with impunity.

In May 2023, PKK flag was projected on the facade of the Swedish parliament. The posters of the terror group’s jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan are often displayed in such protests. And, it’s become a common practice to set alight the posters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On June 4, PKK supporters held yet another demonstration to strong-arm the Swedish government into reversing its new anti-terrorism law, displaying posters of the terrorist leader Abdullah Ocalan while chanting slogans against the Turkish president. Nearly 1000 protestors were present and the Swedish police closed the roads for the demonstration to take place without any interruption.

The PKK is classified as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, the UK and the EU. As a result of its brutal terror campaign, including suicide bombing attacks against Turkish civilians, the terror group has killed more than 40, 000 people in the past three decades.

2- Extradition of PKK and FETO terrorists

Türkiye has several times demanded the extradition of PKK and FETO terrorists residing in the Nordic country.

Last year in June, Türkiye, Finland, and Sweden signed a memorandum in Madrid on the Nordic countries' bids for NATO membership.

The memorandum requires Finland and Sweden to take steps on Türkiye's terrorism concerns, including the extradition of terror suspects.

However, Sweden repeatedly denied extradition requests of terror suspects back to Türkiye.

Members of PKK in Sweden have been running a terror network and engage in drug trafficking, aggravated extortions, and terror financing. These charges were confirmed by a Swedish court for the first time on June 6 while hearing the case of a PKK member.

The man in question was sent to prison for attempting to extort money on January 11 by pointing a loaded revolver at a person, firing in the air and threatening to damage the premises unless he received the ransom the following day.

In addition to YPG/PKK terrorists, Sweden continues to host members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), a terror network that was responsible of the defeated coup attempt of 2016 in Türkiye. More than 250 people lost their lives and 2,734 anti-coup demonstrators were injured as soldiers loyal to FETO used violence to overthrow the elected government of AK Party.