Living far away from the killing fields of Bosnia during the height of the 1992-95 war, Semiha Bahadir was battling a personal loss – she lost her three-year-old baby in an accident in 1993 – besides sharing the pain of her fellow Bosniaks.

Married and settled in Istanbul, Bahadir heard the news from her homeland with deep anguish.

As a behavioural specialist, she was trained to deal with pain and trauma by understanding and analysing human behaviour, particularly in the context of psychology and social interactions.

But nothing in life could have prepared her for the sheer brutality of the invaders when gut-wrenching details emerged about what is now known as the Srebrenica genocide – when Serb forces massacred more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys after overrunning the ill-fated town on July 11, 1995, in the final stages of the war.

The UN has officially declared the massacre as genocide.

One year after the then Yugoslavia disintegrated in 1991, Bosnian Serbs opposed to the independence referendum by Bosnia and Herzegovina launched a campaign of ethnic cleansing, starting the most prolonged city siege of the time. According to the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia, over 100,000 people died in the war, at least 70 percent being Bosniaks.

The war also displaced more than two million civilians, and hundreds of thousands of Bosnian Muslims poured into Türkiye, and Istanbul set up refugee camps. Bahadir found her calling to use her professional expertise as a tool to help her fellow Bosniaks and war survivors cope with their trauma.

Bahadir joined hundreds of Turkish women in caring for the refugees, especially women and children.

The Turkish Red Crescent and other humanitarian organisations also played a pivotal role in helping 350,000-odd refugees who found safe haven in several provinces of Türkiye.

On the eve of the 28th anniversary of the genocide – recorded as the worst atrocity since World War II – Bahadir unveils harrowing details of the atrocities committed against Bosnian Muslims, drawing from her unique experience and sharing insights gained from her interactions with survivors.

“I am opening up about Srebrenica for the very first time…It has been a locked door within me for over 20 years,” says Bahadir, now 57.

She recalls how she embarked on a journey of healing and transformation. "The intensity of pain from both within and outside left me questioning how to cope," shared Bahadir, her voice filled with profound reflection. "I soon realised that moving on and returning to ‘normal’ life was impossible in the face of such immense pain. It led me to reframe the question: how can I learn to live with this pain?"

Drawing upon her expertise, she sought solace in understanding the depths of human resilience.

Bahadir’s mission became clear: to help her people find strength amidst adversity, reclaim their identities, and rebuild their lives.

These are stories of Bosniaks who saw the worst of humanity and survived to tell their stories.

‘Tell them, so we are understood’

In a pivotal moment during the war, Alija Izetbegovic – the first president of Bosnia and Herzegovina and revered as the ‘wise king’ – contacted his wife Halida, who was at that time living in Istanbul after being evacuated from the war-ravaged country.

During that time, Bahadir stood by Halida Izetbegovic as her consultant and interpreter for over 6 years, forging a close and enduring bond between them.

Bahadir recalls Halida Izetbegovic telling her about Alija Izetbegovic’s impassioned words over the telephone when he called her: “Tell them, so we are understood.”

He directed his wife to draw the world's attention to the unfolding humanitarian crisis in his country and the entire Balkan region.

Halida Izetbegovic and Semiha Bahadir organised a conference at Marmara University, aiming to introduce the Bosnian people and provide insight into the historical and cultural processes of the Balkans.

The conference brought together people from diverse ethnic backgrounds, surprising both Izetbegovic and Bahadir.