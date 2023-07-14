At the World Cup 2002 in Qatar, the men's Moroccan national team became the first African and Arab nation to reach the World Cup semi-final, securing fourth spot.

Now the women's national team are looking to emulate or perhaps go beyond the success of the Atlas Lions, as thousands of jubilant fans lined the streets to welcome their national heroes in December 2022.

Morocco are set to compete at FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 for the first time, as the tournament that gets underway on 20th July and carries on until 20th August

Morocco's debut at the World Cup marks the Atlas Lionesses’ first-ever appearance at the elite tournament in their quarter of a century history, becoming the first Arab nation to qualify for the cup competition.

Their journey to this year's World Cup, follows a hard-fought campaign and competitive spirit by the squad at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

In the knockout rounds, they beat Botswana in the quarter finals while in the semi-finals, they beat powerhouse Nigeria, with the game setting a new African' women's football attendance record - with more than 45,500 fans.

They however lost the final against South Africa 2-1.

At this year's World Cup the Atlas Lionesses have been drawn in Group H and face a string of tough competitors - as they will lock horns with Germany, South Korea and Colombia.

Morocco's first game against Germany takes place onJuly 24 at Australia's Melbourne Rectangular Stadium at 6.30pm local time.

In the lead up to the tournament, the team has experienced 2 draws and 2 losses in their last 4 games.

The Coach

The side is overseen by their French coach Reynald Pedros. Previously as a footballer, the 51 year-old played most of his professional football career in France's Ligue 1 and was 25 times for France in the mid-90s.

Since retiring, Pedros has led Olympique Lyonnais Feminin to success in their domestic championship for the 12th and 13th time while the club also retained their UEFA Women's Champions League for the 3rd and 4th occasion.

In November 2020, Pedros became the Atlas Lionesses coach amid the Royal Moroccan Football Federation's big drive to develop women's football in the country, professionalising a range of aspects such as salaries that helped grow the game.

The push also established the under-17 championing and helped drive female footballers to participate more in the game.

Khadija Illa, president of the national women's football league previously described Morocco’s women’s team as being "marginalised" and playing second-fiddle to the men's team.

Nevertheless, Pedros' balanced tactical approach on the field has seen the women’s team performances blossom, fuelling expectations in the capital Rabat, as the national side qualified for the World Cup,

Ghizlane Chebbak - the driving force

Today as Ghizlane Chebbak gears up for the World Cup, many regard her to be the driving force of the Atlas Lionesses and her Morrocan domestic club side, ASFAR.

The player who dons the number 7 jersey at both club-level and internationally was named the best player at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.