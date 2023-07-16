Violent clashes which erupted between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have forced over 19,000 refugees to relocate to neighbouring South Sudan, the United Nations said in a report.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in South Sudan said over the weekend that the number of arrivals is projected to continue increasing as the conflict in Sudan persists.

“Poor road and terrain conditions in the rainy season and unpredictable security situation together with the shortage of funding to sustain operations remain key challenges,” the UN said.

Children are more vulnerable than ever, with many out of school, it further said.

The report said that the partners of the Emergency Response Plan have already made significant strides in assisting those in need, but the scale of the crisis requires more support.