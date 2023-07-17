On Sunday night, Argentina’s football great Lionel Messi was presented to 20,000 adoring supporters in a star-studded event, full of razzmatazz, at Inter Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium in the US.

After Cuban-American co-owner Jorge Mas welcomed Messi onto the stage alongside a delegation – including president and co-owner David Beckham, Messi took the microphone to tell the crowd that he has the “same desire that I always had to compete, to want to win, to help the club continue to grow”.

Messi left French champions Paris St-Germain (PSG) at the end of the 2022-23 season, as his contract expired, declining offers from Saudi Arabia and Barcelona.

The build-up to the seven-time Ballon D’Or winner’s arrival in South Florida has been massive.

Global Argentine artist Maxi Bagnasco, who paid tributes to the sport’s legend Maradona by painting an aeroplane which flew to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, has completed a large Messi Mural in downtown Miami.

Bagnasco’s 20m X 40m mural adorning a Wynwood building shows Messi donning the Inter Miami pink soccer jersey.

Ahead of Messi’s Inter Miami unveiling, Beckham and later Argentina’s Football Association, Claudio ‘Chiqui’ Tapia, surprised Bagnasco. Both popped down to observe the artist’s colourful homage, marking Messi’s historic move to the US.

After flying in from Albania, where he was painting another Messi mural, Bagnasco tells TRT World, “I believe the arrival of Messi here in the US is going to entail that football gains importance and all of the top players (will) start to come.” On Sunday, Inter Miami also presented Messi’s ex-teammate at Barcelona, Sergio Busquets.

Alex G. Gillett, a senior lecturer in Marketing at the University of York School for Business and Society and an avid follower of North American football, believes that Messi, arguably the world’s most famous player currently, follows in the footsteps of many previous greats who headed to the US, including David Beckham, Franz Beckenbaur and Bobby Moore.

“As an attacking player who can change speed and direction at will, with an eye for the goal and the world's top footballing honours under his belt, he (Messi) still has the world at his feet,” Gillett tells TRT World.

“He will inspire and entertain wherever he goes, and on paper, at least, the timing of his move appears perfect for Messi and for the MLS.”

Messi’s move also comes at a time when the FIFA World Cup heads to the US, Mexico and Canada in 2026, while the Copa America heads to the US in 2024. These tournaments come in the wake of Messi enjoying high-profile success internationally, lifting the 2021 Copa America, the Finalissima 2022 and the 2022 World Cup.

At the club level, Messi is expected to debut on July 21 in a League Cup game against Mexican club Cruz Azul - a revamped competition between Major League Soccer (MLS) and Mexican clubs.

Challenges at Inter Miami

But the 36 year-old Messi will likely face a stark reality compared to his experiences at PSG and Barcelona.

Inter Miami sit bottom of their division in the Eastern Conference. A string of poor performances resulted in Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, Messi’s previous coach at national level and Barcelona, replacing Phil Neville.

However, for a club founded as recently as 2018, Inter Miami face an uphill task to improve their domestic league performances though they have managed to reach the semi-finals of the US Cup against league-leaders FC Cincinnati.

Gillett believes Messi’s short-term goal is to lift the US Cup, while at the club level, the expectation will be to “finish in a much better position next season and to stimulate fans to invest in season tickets and/or in broadcast subscriptions”.

In terms of the league ambitions, the hope is for Messi to have “the Pele effect” - inspiring people to watch and participate in football, to fill stadia at home and away games, generate broadcast media engagement domestically and overseas, says Gillett.

Historically in the US, soccer has played second-fiddle to the popularity of ‘American football’, basketball, baseball and hockey, pointing to the challenges Messi faces amid comparisons between his, Pele’s and Beckham’s US move - arguably towards the end of their careers.

However, Gillet notes different eras and contexts. Brazilian football-idol Pele's participation in North American Soccer League (NASL) in the late 1970s increased the visibility of soccer during his time at the New York Cosmos while his deal with the NASL and the NY Cosmos included aspects like media rights and recording contracts, going beyond simply playing football.

“This was probably pioneering for its time and was a very US-centric, corporate approach, remember his club NY Cosmos was owned by Warners. This meant that Pele was an icon with an international, cultural, as well as show-business appeal. He had box-office appeal and helped to fill stadiums wherever the Cosmos played, at home or away,” explains Gillet.

Messi has secured a special two-and-a-half-year deal, grossing $60 million per year base salary. He will earn additional revenues from the MLS-Apple exclusive broadcast and Adidas - his and the MLS' sponsor.