Wildfires outside Athens have forced thousands to flee seaside resorts, closed highways and gutted vacation homes, as high winds pushed flames through hillside scrub and pine forests parched by days of extreme heat.

Authorities issued evacuation orders on Monday for at least six seaside communities as two major wildfires edged closer to summer resort towns and gusts of wind hit 70 kilometres per hour.

The army, police special forces and volunteer rescuers freed retirees from their homes, rescued horses from a stable, and helped monks flee a monastery threatened by the flames.

Before nightfall, water-dropping planes and helicopters tackled the flames near Lagonisi, some 40 kilometres southeast of the capital.

The second large wildfire broke out in a wooded area near the resort town of Loutraki, some 90 kilometres west of Athens, where a children's summer camp and rehabilitation centre for seniors were evacuated, local officials said.

Fire Service spokesman Yiannis Artopios said the strong and changeable winds and mountainous terrain in which both fires broke out were slowing the firefighting effort.

“The conditions are changing constantly and this has to be matched by our response. We have ordered multiple evacuations,” he said.

The evacuees gathered along the coastline or were put up in schools and hotels, while coast guard vessels were dispatched to the smoke-heavy beachfront to assist if needed.