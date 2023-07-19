Established in 1945 by countries that had been victorious in World War II, the United Nations (UN) was founded with the principle mandate of promoting global peace and security, protecting human rights and upholding international law.

Consisting of five permanent and 10 temporary members, the UN Security Council (UNSC) is the body within the organisation with the most actionable influence and impact. Its decisions are binding and apply to both member and non-member states.

What makes permanent members – the US, the UK, France, Russia and China – privileged is that they have veto power, which allows them to block any resolution, regardless of majority opinion within the Security Council.

“Permanent members have a right of exception that other countries do not enjoy,” according to Richard Falk, Professor of International Law at Princeton University and former UN Special Rapporteur on Palestinian human rights.

Speaking to TRT World, Falk says that awarding veto power exclusively to the UNSC’s five member states is akin to saying “they're not accountable under the UN” and are therefore free to violate international law.

Highlighting the dangers associated with veto power being held by just five members, Falk says, “Because those five countries are no longer representative of the most influential, most powerful countries, it seems to make the UN an illegitimate organisation and so, both in terms of legitimacy and effectiveness, the veto is an unfortunate burden that this mechanism possessed.”

The UN has repeatedly failed to develop concrete solutions to major humanitarian disasters throughout its history and has often faced criticism for its inability to prevent ongoing massacres and large-scale atrocities, including genocide, ethnic cleansing and civil war.

The organisation's response – or lack thereof – to such crises leaves the international community questioning the effectiveness of the organisation and would indicate that a fundamental reform of the structure of the UNSC is crucial.

Israel’soccupation of Palestine

Marking its 56th year as of today, Israel's occupation of Palestine remains one of the UN’s greatest failures. Claiming itself as a key player in the conflict that had begun to simmer in the 1920s, the UN had, in 1947, devised a “Partition Plan for Palestine,” allocating more than 55 percent of Palestinian land to Jews – despite the Arab population constituting two-thirds of the region.

Professor Falk asserts that one of the most devastating blows the Palestinians received from the UN was the diplomatic body’s decision to divide Palestine “without consulting the resident population,” adding that the partition of the country was, in itself, a “violation of the right of self-determination enjoyed by the Palestinian people that were living as the dominant ethnic group in the country.”

“And not only did the UN fail to implement the right of self-determination, but it was unable to implement its own plan, which at least gave the Palestinians a state of their own,” he explains.

On the other hand, the Jews were able to form their own state – albeit at an immense cost to Palestinians; Israel’s formation in 1948 coincided with what is known as the Nakba – a violent and bloody “catastrophe” in which armed Zionist gangs forcibly expelled hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homes and native lands, killing scores in the process and causing what remains one of the biggest refugee crises on the planet.

Twenty years later is when the first major rebellion occurred in what is known as the Arab-Israeli Six-Day War of 1967. Emerging victorious, “Israel then occupied half of the land designated for Palestine in the Partition Plan, expanding its territory to 78 percent, in violation of the prohibition on acquiring land through military force,” says Berdal Aral, Professor of International Relations at Istanbul Medeniyet University.

“During the 1967 wars, Israel occupied all of Palestine's territories. It took the UNSC six months to decide that Israel should withdraw from the 'recently occupied' territories. However, the fate of the previously occupied lands remains overlooked by the Security Council,” Aral adds.

Professor Falk echoes a similar view, saying the UN and international law have failed Palestinian people in a number of ways. Asked about the crimes Palestinians have been subjected to under international law, Falk says, “If I was to list all the crimes that the Palestinian people have endured, it would take many hours.”

“The most serious crimes are the imposition of an apartheid regime on the control of the Palestinian people, the establishment of a network of settlements in occupied Palestine, the excessive use of force, the attempted annexation of Jerusalem, the incursions and massive use of advanced weaponry against the civilian population in Gaza,” says Falk, adding that, “the blockade of Gaza since 2007, torture in the prison system, and a generalised failure to allow normal civil activities to occur during this prolonged period of occupation,” have also been criminal offenses.

Is the US veto emboldening Israeli aggression?

The US president at the time of Israel’s foundation was Harry Truman, who became the first world leader to officially recognise the state – and did so just 11 minutes after its creation. As Israel’s biggest and staunchest ally since, the US has consistently used its veto power at the UNSC to shield Israel from accountability, having vetoed 53 resolutions critical of Israel or condemning its violence against Palestinians since 1972, UN data reveals.

“It’s concerning that a lot of the times, actions of the UNSC are driven by imperialistic motives rather than the protection of human rights. Human rights violations are selectively addressed based on the countries’ friendliness towards the permanent members,” Aral tells TRT World.