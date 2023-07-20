The Turkish president agrees to refer Sweden’s long-awaited NATO bid to parliament in return for more effective counter-terrorism measures in the alliance and renewed process of Türkiye’s EU accession.

Sweden’s NATO bid is headed to the Turkish parliament for approval after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greenlighted the Nordic nation’s long-delayed bid to join the 30-member security bloc.

“Our parliament will follow the steps taken and will make the right decision in line with the interests of our country,” Erdogan said after NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg made public Ankara’s go-ahead at the Vilnius summit last week.

Following a meeting between President Erdogan, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and NATO chief, the Turkish President signalled to back Sweden’s bid in return for Swedish support for Türkiye’s EU process, visa liberalisation and updating the Customs Union and establishing bilateral security mechanisms with Ankara.

The reasons behind the year-long wait for Sweden to receive Türkiye’s blessings are mainly grounded in events unfolding in the Nordic country, which has become a breeding ground for anti-Islam protests and supporters of the PKK terror group.

And despite the Swedish government’s assurances, it appears to have failed to stop anti-Muslim acts in the country.

In what is being seen as yet another provocative act, police in Sweden have granted permission to another Quran-desecration outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm on Thursday. The rally, incidentally, has been organised by two people, including Salwan Momika, who was involved in the previous incident on Eid al Adha.

Angry people in Baghdad stormed the Swedish embassy in protest against the proposed Quran-burning act.

As anger mounted in the Muslim world, Sweden’s refusal to act against religious hatred could yet scuttle its hopes of joining NATO soon as the Nordic nation has so far failed to convince Türkiye of its commitment to meet Ankara’s demands.

Here’s a look at how the recent developments could damage the positive atmosphere.

Fight against anti-Muslim hatred

Until early January, Ankara’s concerns regarding Sweden’s NATO bid were centred mainly on the growing presence of the PKK’s support base that was allowed to organise and hold anti-Türkiye demonstrations in the country and Sweden’s unwillingness to take actions against FETO terrorists and their underground workers.

Participants in anti-Türkiye demonstrations often engaged in uncouth and provocative activities – such as desecrating the Turkish flag and burning effigies of President Erdogan.

Soon after, anti-Muslim figures in the country began to openly provoke Türkiye and the Muslim world.

Related Four factors that could prevent Sweden from entering NATO

First, a known Islamophobe and far-right political operative, Rasmus Paludan, burned a copy of the Quran outside the Turkish embassy in Sweden in January.

The second such burning was allowed to occur on the Muslim festival of Eid ul Adha in late June – when Iraqi Salwan Momika desecrated the holy book in front of the Stockholm Central Mosque.

The Swedish government condemned the event, calling it “Islamophobic,” after a call from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

However, the permission granted for Thursday’s planned Quran-burning protests outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm has raised doubts over Sweden’s commitment to its promise to take action against anti-Muslim events.

Such incidents have been defended under the pretext of freedom of speech.

Nagihan Haliloglu, a professor of humanities at Ibn Haldun University in Istanbul, tells TRT World that Sweden is leveraging the “freedom of speech” argument to score brownie points with the US and other European NATO partners.