Muhammad Rabbani, the Managing Director of CAGE, a London-based independent advocacy organisation, was banned from entering France on July 11.

His impactful presentation exposing France’s deliberate targeting of Muslims at the last year’s summit of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is widely believed to be the main reason behind the ban.

Rabbani arrived in Paris on July 11 to meet with French media members and civil society leaders. Shortly after his arrival, he was detained by French authorities and spent 24 hours in custody, first at a police station and later at a migrant detention centre. During this period of detention, he was questioned by police and an official from the Ministry of Interior.

The ban, purportedly based on allegations of spreading conspiracy theories about "Islamophobic persecution," has exposed a deeply rooted systemic discrimination against France's Muslim population.

Established in 2003 with the aim of empowering communities affected by the War on Terror, CAGE has been closely monitoring the state policies in France and their repercussions on its Muslim population. In a comprehensive report published in 2022, they presented compelling evidence of state-sponsored persecution of Muslims.

The French interior ministry outlined the reasons for banning Rabbani in a document dated 31 October 2022 which said: "His presence on national territory would constitute a serious threat to public order and [the] internal security of France".

The recent civil unrest triggered by the tragic killing of Nahel Merzouk was yet another grim reminder of systemic abuse meted out against minorities, especially Muslims, by the French police. The French government continues to employ judicial measures to silence international advocates shedding light on entrenched systemic discrimination against Muslims, with Rabbanni’s ban being the latest case.

The power of advocacy

Rabbani's prominent role as the Managing Director of CAGE has been marked by tireless advocacy for human rights and justice.

At the OSCE conference held in September 2022, he fearlessly exposed France's state-sponsored Islamophobia and the devastating impact of the Systemic Obstruction Policy - initiated by the French government in 2018 to target so-called ‘radical Islam’- and Anti-Separatism Law-adopted in 2021 to bolster France’s secular system and criticised by the UN for targeting and marginalising Muslims with the law-.