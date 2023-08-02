Iran's Revolutionary Guards' navy has unveiled new vessels equipped with 600-km range missiles at a time of rising tensions with the US in the Gulf, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The news agency on Wednesday gave no details about the missiles.

The announcement was made during a military exercise off the coast of Abu Musa island, one of three Gulf islands under Iranian control but disputed by the United Arab Emirates.

However, the agency cited a commander on the need to defend the islands.