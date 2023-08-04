Niger's junta has said it would respond immediately to any "aggression or attempted aggression" against it by West African countries, three days before the expiry of an ultimatum to restore order given by the regional bloc.

"Any aggression or attempted aggression against the State of Niger will see an immediate and unannounced response from the Niger Defence and Security Forces on one of (the bloc's) members, with the exception of suspended friendly countries," one of the putschists said in a statement read on national television on Thursday, alluding to neighbouring Burkina Faso and Mali.

ECOWAS has threatened the potential use of force if the junta does not restore ousted President Mohamed Bazoum by Sunday, and military chiefs of the bloc's member countries met in Nigeria on Wednesday for three days of consultations.

The landlocked nation is the fourth member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) hit by a putsch since 2020.

Military pacts with France scrapped

The junta also announced on Thursday it was scrapping military pacts made between Niamey and Paris.

Blaming France's "careless attitude and its reaction to the situation", it said it had "decided to scrap the cooperation agreements in the field of security and defence with this state".

France has between 1,000 and 1,500 troops in Niger, helping to fight a militant insurgency that has spread across the region.

Termination of ambassadors' mandates

Separately the military said that it was ending the mandates of ambassadors to four countries as it faces international pressure to restore the democratically elected leader it ousted last week.

"The functions of the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors of the Republic of Niger" to France, Nigeria, Togo and the United States "are terminated", it said.

Niger’s UN ambassador calls for international help