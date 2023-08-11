Strolling through the picturesque Bakırköy district on the European side of Istanbul, you would walk past the Hilmi Nakipoğlu Camera Museum without realising the treasure trove it holds. Since 1997, this museum displays the private collection of businessman Hilmi Nakipoğlu and houses artefacts and instruments chronicling the history and evolution of the camera — the instrument that has played perhaps the biggest role in documenting history since the late 19th century.

"Think of every camera as a person who memorises what he sees. Every camera has a story, just like every person does. It has recorded everything related to bitter and sweet events. I believe those cameras too have different identities, like people," Hilmi Nakipoğlu, who founded Türkiye's first camera museum, tells TRT World.

Camera lucida

Nakipoğlu's story with photography goes back to his early life. Born in Gaziantep in 1948 as the first child of a merchant father, Hilmi Nakipoğlu came to Istanbul in 1958 with his family after his father relocated. His interest in photography began to grow due to the greater availability of cameras and other material like film rolls in the big city.

Slowly though, his interest in photography segued into a love for the instruments that take the photographs. By 1970, Nakipoğlu had become a camera lover and collector.

By the time he launched the museum to display his private collection, he had collected an amazing variety of instruments from across the globe, with the earliest vintage going back to 1896. That is one year after motion pictures were officially invented by the Lumiere brothers.

Here, each lovingly restored and maintained instrument and photo frame is astonishingly beautiful. And old. The newest camera on display is half a century old.

“Over the years, I began building my collection by buying cameras. Especially during weekends. Sometimes even two or three. Wherever there was a camera sale, I was there. I knew a number of dealers in second-hand goods. When they got hold of a new instrument, they would call me right away. Now, I have accumulated around 1,000 cameras, and continue to collect,” adds Nakipoğlu.