In Fisksatra, a quiet suburb in the Nacka municipality just outside Stockholm, Muslims and Christians have coexisted peacefully for years.

Together, they have held “peace prayers,” organized cultural festivals, and even planned to establish their houses of worship next to one another.

That spirit has been put to the test by the recent wave of attacks on the Muslim holy book in Sweden, but the people of Fisksatra are determined to overcome the challenge together.

In July, members of the Muslim and Christian communities of Fisksatra stood side by side at the Medborgarplatsen square in Stockholm to protest the desecration of the Quran.

Among those who turned out for the show of solidarity was Carl Dahlback, vicar of the Nacka community parish of the Church of Sweden.

“It was touching. Many Muslims came to me and thanked me for participating in a protest against the burning of the Quran. They wanted to take pictures with me,” he told Anadolu in a video interview.

The Islamic Cultural Circle of Sweden (ICC), a Stockholm-based Muslim organisation, said the demonstration was the biggest such protest held so far and gave people a peaceful way to express their views.

Outreach for peace

The ICC is planning several activities to raise awareness about Islam and its holy book.

For these, the Muslim and Christian communities of Fisksatra will be collaborating, according to Mohammad Aqib, an ICC official.

“We will organize a program in the church, where there will be prayer s and Quran recitations,” he told Anadolu.

The group will also distribute copies of the Quran with Swedish translation, along with educational videos on social media platforms about the holy book.

It also wants to call in a leading Muslim scholar from Saudi Arabia to hold recitations of the Quran at major squares across Sweden.

Legal changes