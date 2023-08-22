Three candidates have been nominated to run in Singapore's first contested presidential vote in more than a decade next week, officials said.

While the role is largely ceremonial, there are stringent requirements for the position, which formally oversees the city's financial reserves and holds the power to veto certain measures and approve anti-graft probes.

Incumbent Halimah Yacob ran unopposed for her six-year term in 2017.

Election officials announced the final list of candidates for the September 1 vote after a formal nomination process on Tuesday.

Former senior minister, deputy prime minister and central bank chief Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, is seen as the frontrunner.

He resigned from the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) ahead of his bid for the non-partisan position.

Another candidate to qualify is Ng Kok Song, 75, who previously served as chief investment officer at GIC, one of the world's biggest sovereign wealth funds, which manages Singapore's foreign reserves.

Rounding out the field is businessman Tan Kin Lian, 75, former chief executive of local insurance giant NTUC Income, who previously lost a presidential run in 2011.