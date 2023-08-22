Israeli security forces stormed into a town in the north of the occupied West Bank, leading to fighting that killed a 17-year-old Palestinian, according to Palestinian health officials, the latest violence to grip the occupied territory.

The Israeli military conducted an arrest raid before dawn in the town of Zababdeh south of Jenin on Tuesday, local medics said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that 17-year-old Othman Abu Kharj was fatally shot in the head.

The raid came as Israeli security forces were still searching for the Palestinian gunman who carried out a shooting in the northern Palestinian city of Hawara that killed an Israeli father and son on Saturday.

The Israeli military said its forces arrested 15 Palestinian suspects in several northern West Bank towns. In Zababdeh, Israeli security forces said they opened fire at residents who threw explosive devices at them.

In the southern occupied West Bank, the Israeli army captured two Palestinians who were suspected in a shooting the day before that killed an Israeli woman and seriously wounded a man.

The Israeli military said the two suspects confessed during interrogation to involvement in the attack near the city of Hebron.