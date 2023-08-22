WORLD
Palestinian teen killed amid Israeli military raid in occupied West Bank
Nearly 180 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in occupied West Bank since the start of this year, according to a recorded count.
The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that 17-year-old Othman Abu Kharj was fatally shot in the head. / Photo: AP
August 22, 2023

Israeli security forces stormed into a town in the north of the occupied West Bank, leading to fighting that killed a 17-year-old Palestinian, according to Palestinian health officials, the latest violence to grip the occupied territory.

The Israeli military conducted an arrest raid before dawn in the town of Zababdeh south of Jenin on Tuesday, local medics said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that 17-year-old Othman Abu Kharj was fatally shot in the head.

The raid came as Israeli security forces were still searching for the Palestinian gunman who carried out a shooting in the northern Palestinian city of Hawara that killed an Israeli father and son on Saturday.

The Israeli military said its forces arrested 15 Palestinian suspects in several northern West Bank towns. In Zababdeh, Israeli security forces said they opened fire at residents who threw explosive devices at them.

In the southern occupied West Bank, the Israeli army captured two Palestinians who were suspected in a shooting the day before that killed an Israeli woman and seriously wounded a man.

The Israeli military said the two suspects confessed during interrogation to involvement in the attack near the city of Hebron.

Israeli security forces said they also confiscated the rifle used to shoot at the car on Monday. A car without a license plate that was allegedly used to carry out the attack was found burned north of Hebron, said mayor of the town of Halhoul.

Palestinian media identified the two suspects arrested near Hebron as Saqer and Muhamad al-Shantir.

The Israeli military said that its forces further conducted large-scale searches and arrest incursions throughout the occupied West Bank, interrogating 20 Palestinians, confiscating vehicles and arresting an additional 13 suspects near Hebron.

Nearly 180 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank since the start of this year, according to a tally by The Associated Press. Israel says most of the Palestinians killed were militants.

But stone throwing youths protesting the incursions and those not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.

Israel says the incursions are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks.

Palestinians say the raids undermine their security forces and entrench Israeli control over lands they seek for a hoped-for future state. Israel occupied the West Bank in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza.

SOURCE:AP
