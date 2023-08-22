Seeking to break a political impasse, Spain's King Felipe VI has called on Alberto Nunez Feijoo to seek to form a new government, despite his conservative Popular Party not having a majority.

The PP garnered the most votes in an inconclusive election last month, and the king called on Feijoo to try to form a government with the PP at the head of a coalition.

"We will give a voice to the more than 11 million citizens who want change, stability and moderation with a government that defends the equality of all Spaniards," Feijoo posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, as he thanked the king for the mandate.

The Socialist president of parliament, Francina Armengol, told a news conference that the king had communicated "his decision to propose Alberto Nunez Feijoo as a candidate to head the government."

But the outcome remains uncertain as the early elections on July 23 left neither Feijoo's conservatives nor outgoing Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez with a clear path to a majority.

Armengol said, nevertheless, she would be contacting Feijoo in the coming hours to set a date for a parliamentary investiture debate.

Both Sanchez and Feijoo had indicated after meeting earlier with the king that they would submit themselves to an investiture vote should the monarch designate them.