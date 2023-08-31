Bomb squad experts have been called in after Swedish cities were rocked by four explosions in just over an hour, police said, with the country struggling to rein in a surge of gang-related violence.

Sweden grapples with escalating shootings and bombings, largely attributed to gang conflicts and drug-related disputes.

Just after 1:00 am local time (2300 GMT), police in Gothenburg received reports of two explosions at separate addresses, just 10 minutes apart.

"Both sites have been cordoned off and technical investigations are ongoing," police said, adding that the national bomb squad had been called to the scene.

"There are no reports of people being injured, only material damage," police added.

An hour later another two explosions were reported minutes apart in Norsborg - a suburb south of Stockholm - and in Nykoping, about 100 kilometres south of the capital.

In both cases, police said no one was hurt. All four blasts were at residential buildings.