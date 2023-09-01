Just over two years ago, Firooza Amiri was an 18-year-old batter for the Afghanistan women's cricket team, ready to take on the world if given the chance.

But just like that, her world and that of millions of others in her country changed forever.

Forced to flee with her family when the Taliban retook power in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, Amiri and her family first travelled to Pakistan and then were evacuated to Australia. She still lives in Australia, along with most of her 25 teammates.

Now, looking for their place in international competition, they are pleading with the International Cricket Council and the Afghanistan cricket authorities to give them a place to play, despite the Taliban's ban on women in sports and education.

“Yeah, unfortunately two weeks ago was the two-year anniversary of the Taliban and our BLACK DAY,” Amiri said in a message, accentuating two words in capital letters.

Amiri and her family were from the oasis city of Herat, then the third-largest city in Afghanistan with an estimated population of about 500,000.

“It was a black day for me and all the girls of Afghanistan, the day our dreams were destroyed and all the efforts of many years of each of us were destroyed,” Amiri told the Associated Press news agency.

“When Herat fell, we decided to go to Kabul and reach one of the foreign embassies. When we arrived in Kabul, we saw that Afghanistan had fallen completely to the Taliban and all the people were going to the airport to be able to leave the country, we did the same.”

From that point, the situation deteriorated.

“It was very painful for me when I saw that all the girls, journalists, and politicians of Afghanistan were going to the airport and were leaving their country," Amiri said.

“For me, the most terrifying moment of my life was when I saw that there was shooting everywhere, people were screaming and crying, and even a young man had been shot five times . . . that was the moment when we stopped going to the airport and I and my teammates went to a safe house.”

Another of Amiri's teammates in Australia, Friba Hotack, was afraid her family would be targeted.

“Because my life was in danger, I separated from my family. I was in Pakistan for a month. I was afraid. I was very scared,” she told Australian Broadcasting Corp. radio earlier this year.

“Our dreams were shattered from the day the Taliban came. Everything — bat, cricket equipment, we burned everything because of the fear. The day we came to Australia, those dreams became alive again. We started to want to play again. We wanted to have a team here, to play cricket here.”

Keeping the flame alive

Amiri and some of her former teammates are doing just that, playing in a suburban league in Melbourne. But that's a long way from the level they're determined to be competing on.

The Afghan men's team travels the world and plays at the elite level. The women's team wants a chance to do the same.

So Amiri and her teammates sent an email to the sport's world governing body in December.

“Could you please advise what the official stance is on our national playing contracts and future playing opportunities, noting that we are no longer living in Afghanistan?” they wrote.

“The funding provided by the ICC to the ACB for the women’s program — where has this money gone? And can it be redirected to an organisation in Australia to invest in our development ... so we can still represent our country on the international stage?”