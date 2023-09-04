The US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has released drafts of three encryption algorithms that are designed to resist attacks from quantum computers.

Released last week, these algorithms will shield sensitive data, including emails and bank transfers, from emerging technologies that might compromise them. They are expected to be ready for use in 2024.

Currently, digital data such as medical records and online passwords are safeguarded using public-key encryption methods, which rely on mathematical problems that traditional computers struggle to solve.

Even if someone intercepts the encrypted data, they would not be able to decrypt and understand the information without the appropriate private key. because solving the mathematical problem to derive the private key from the public key is impractical, a long, arduous task that would take a long time with classical computers.

However, the advent of quantum computers poses a risk to the integrity of existing encryption standards. With their capability to rapidly solve specific mathematical problems, such as factoring large integers and solving discrete logarithms, quantum computers can decipher encrypted messages exponentially quicker than classical computers.

Citius, Altius, Fortius

Quantum computers leverage the principles of quantum mechanics to process information using quantum bits (qubits), which can simultaneously exist in multiple states, enabling them to perform many calculations at once, whereas classical computers process information using binary bits (0s and 1s), performing one calculation at a time.

Thus, they will theoretically be able to complete tasks faster by orders of magnitude.

However, quantum computer technology is still in its infancy, states Dr Mustafa Atabey Buyukkaya, a quantum engineer from the University of Maryland’s Joint Quantum Institute.

Speaking to TRT World, Buyukkaya explained, “Current quantum computers do not have the necessary number of stable qubits to decrypt modern, robust encryption algorithms, and there are numerous physical obstacles to increasing the quantity of qubits.”

Although quantum computers are still in their early stages of development, once they reach a certain level of power, they could potentially solve these mathematical problems, thereby breaking the encryption.

The forthcoming NIST encryption standards will equip the world with the initial tools necessary to defend sensitive data against this emerging threat.

Encryption-Decryption Cycle

The history of encryption and decryption is akin to a never-ending game of leapfrog, where each leap forward in computational power necessitates a corresponding leap in cryptographic security.

"The security of an encryption algorithm is a function of its mathematical complexity and how long it takes for computers to solve it," explains Nebi Senol Yilmaz, a London-based veteran cybersecurity analyst.

"Complexity is a relative concept, and what has been secure for some time may not be the next moment due to technological developments," Yilmaz told TRT World.

He pointed out, “Past advancements in computing technology has already rendered many encryption algorithms obsolete.”

For example, as computers have evolved and become more powerful, the key sizes used for RSA encryption — a commonly used encryption algorithm — have had to be increased. A 512-bit key was deemed secure in the 1990s, but in today's world, a minimum of 2,048 bits is recommended for most applications.

The risk associated with quantum computing is that it could solve these mathematical problems in a practical timeframe, rendering existing asymmetric or public-key algorithms obsolete and ineffective.

This would essentially unlock the digital doors that protect our most sensitive information, from personal data to financial transactions.

The quantum computing revolution, therefore, calls for a complete overhaul of the existing cryptographic infrastructure.

Pared Down to Four Algorithms