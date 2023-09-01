AGHDAM, Azerbaijan — Azerbaijani city of Aghdam was once a bustling town famous for its pomegranate trees and a landmark 19th century mosque with two astonishing minarets which can be seen from kilometres away.

But after Armenian separatists occupied the city in 1993, its Azerbaijani population was forced to flee. They wanted to save their lives. During the First Karabakh War, Armenian soldiers had massacred dozens of Azeri residents of Khojali, a city not far from Aghdam.

Nearly three decades later, Azerbaijani forces backed by its ally Türkiye, took back control of the city — along with other occupied territories — from Armenian forces after fierce trench battles during the 44-Day War, also called the Second Karabakh War, in 2020.

Aghdam is located on the outskirts of the mountainous Karabakh region, which has been the scene of a bloody fight between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the two former republics of the Soviet Union.

The Karabakh region remained a part of Azerbaijan’s sovereign territory since the establishment of the Soviet Union in 1922 and up till early 1990s.

Azerbaijan regained control of not only Aghdam but also a significant portion of Karabakh from Armenians in the Second Karabakh War. In November 2020, President Ilham Aliyev and his wife visited the Aghdam mosque after Azerbaijani forces liberated the city from Armenia.

Now Baku aims to reopen a road between Aghdam and Khankendi, Karabakh’s most populous city, which is still under the control of “an illegal puppet regime of Armenian elements” backed by Yerevan, says Hikmet Haciyev, the diplomatic advisor of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, referring to occupying Armenian forces in the region.

On Thursday, Haciyev along with many officials from foreign diplomatic corps visited a Karabakh checkpoint on the Aghdam-Khankendi road near the Aghdam city center. The checkpoint is controlled by Russian peacekeeping force — which is tasked to secure and patrol some areas across the war-torn region according to the November 2020 ceasefire deal signed between Baku and Yerevan under Moscow’s mediation.

“Azerbaijan built this road and this road is more efficient and has more logistical capabilities. All the necessary goods and cargo can be delivered to Khankendi (through Aghdam),” Haciyev tells TRT World, as he stood in front of two trucks laden with 40 tons of wheat ready to go to Khakendi and other parts of the Karabakh region that are under the control of Armenian separatists.

But Armenian residents of Karabakh have refused to let the trucks pass to receive vital supplies. That’s primarily because Armenia continues to use ethnic ties to sow differences among the people who live in the region.

Yerevan accuses Azerbaijan of hindering Armenian humanitarian supplies from the the Lachin Corridor, a road which connects Armenia to Karabakh. Azerbaijan says if Armenia respects its customs’ rules, the Lachin-Khankendi road could be reopened. Azerbaijan had to put in place security checks on the road after it emerged that illegally mined minerals from the Azerbaijani side were being smuggled to Armenia.

Despite the continuing Armenian refusal to accept Baku’s “goodwill” toward Yerevan, Haciyev strongly believes that Azerbaijan needs to reach out to Armenian residents of the Karabakh region.

“Azerbaijan also sees this process as an element of the reintegration process (of Karabakh’s Armenian residents into Azerbaijan),” says the president’s top foreign policy advisor.

‘Let us help you’

Sultan Memedov, a 49-year-old worker of the Red Crescent Society of Azerbaijan, which is instrumental in arranging the wheat trucks, has no second thoughts about extending a helping hand toward the other side.

“We have only fulfilled our true mission as the Red Crescent Society. For us, it does not matter race, religion or gender. We love humans and we are here to help those living on the other side in an honourable way,” Memedov tells TRT World.