A high-level delegation from Bangladesh has reached Myanmar to lead a Chinese-mediated meeting on Rohingya repatriation.

A list of over 3,000 Rohingya under a pilot programme has been sent to Myanmar to verify and a possible repatriation could begin under the mediation of China, according to Bangladeshi officials.

More than 1.2 million Rohingya Muslims forcibly displaced from Myanmar live in congested camps in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char, an island in the Bay of Bengal.

Most of the refugees fled a brutal military crackdown in August 2017 in Rakhine, a state on the western coast of Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

Earlier this year, two delegations from Myanmar visited Cox's Bazar, while another delegation comprising Bangladeshi officials and Rohingya representatives visited Rakhine state under the pilot program. However, talks on the issues stalled.