UNICEF has expressed concern over an increase in the number of children and unaccompanied minors in Dutch emergency asylum shelters, local media reported.

There were 3,969 children in emergency shelters, including 1,844 unaccompanied minors, in the Netherlands as of the end of August, NL Times said on Wednesday, citing data from the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA).

UNICEF has expressed grave concern about children’s safety following the rise in the number of unaccompanied children in the country's emergency asylum shelters.

In these shelters, the children have no privacy and no access to education, said UNICEF Netherlands Director Suzanne Laszlo, according to broadcaster NOS.

They are often left unsupervised, sleep alone in dirty beds, and lack access to clean sanitary facilities, she said, warning that this can cause health problems.