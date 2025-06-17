In a world shadowed by economic uncertainty, Türkiye stands out as an exception.

While the World Bank has slashed growth forecasts for many major economies due to rising trade barriers and geopolitical tensions, it has upgraded Türkiye’s 2025 GDP growth forecast from 2.6 percent to 3.1 percent, signalling confidence in the nation’s economic resilience.

Analysts say Türkiye’s vibrant domestic market, strategic investments, and diversified trade relationships are paving the way for a promising future.

Professor Baris Alpaslan of the Social Sciences University of Ankara attributes Türkiye’s bright economic outlook to a series of smart domestic moves that have bolstered stability and investor confidence.

“Türkiye has made notable progress in narrowing its current account deficit, strengthening international reserves, and reducing risk premiums,” he tells TRT World.

A country’s current account goes into a deficit when it spends more on imports than it earns from exports. Türkiye has worked hard to minimise this gap, importing less relative to its exports and tourism revenue – a strategy that has made its economy more stable, he says.

This stability has encouraged foreign investors to see Türkiye as a safe bet.

Türkiye’s domestic consumption – which is the total amount of money people and businesses spend on goods and services for their use – is another reason for Türkiye’s improving economic prospects, Alpaslan says.

“Despite global challenges, Türkiye’s domestic consumption remains robust, supported by a large and youthful population,” Alpaslan says.

Picture bustling markets in Istanbul or Ankara, where young families buy groceries, clothes, and gadgets, keeping shops busy and the wheels of the economy spinning. This steady demand for goods and services, from retail to housing, acts like an engine of economic growth, even when global demand slows.

The Turkish government’s focus on infrastructure also plays a starring role. “The government continues to prioritise investments in infrastructure projects, including transportation and energy, which generate jobs and enhance long-term productivity,” Alpaslan says.

A diversified industrial base

Türkiye’s diverse industries further strengthen its position. “The economy benefits from a diversified industrial base, encompassing automotive, electronics, textiles, and construction,” Alpaslan says.

This is like having a well-stocked toolbox: if one tool – say, textiles – faces a slowdown, others like automotive or electronics can pick up the slack, keeping the economy steady.

Tourism, too, is a gem in Türkiye’s crown. “The sector has demonstrated resilience, with increasing numbers of international visitors supporting foreign exchange earnings and job creation,” he adds.

Professor Murat Aslan of Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University echoes this optimism, pointing to Türkiye’s disciplined economic policies as a key driver.