WORLD
2 MIN READ
US allows $6 billion frozen Iranian to flow as part of prisoner swap deal
US waiver may lead to criticism of President Joe Biden from Republicans and others who believe it will heal Iran's economy while Tehran poses a growing threat to Washington.
US allows $6 billion frozen Iranian to flow as part of prisoner swap deal
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s waiver is aimed at easing their concerns about any risk of US sanctions. / Photo: AA
September 11, 2023

The Biden administration has cleared the way for the release of five American citizens detained in Iran by issuing a blanket waiver for international banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian money from South Korea to Qatar without fear of US sanctions.

In addition, as part of the deal, the administration has agreed to release five Iranian citizens held in the United States.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed off on the deal late last week, but Congress was not notified of the decision until Monday, according to the notification, which was obtained by The Associated Press.

RelatedIran: Ready for immediate prisoner swap with US

Iranian money to be used for humanitarian goods

Recommended

The waiver means that European, Middle Eastern and Asian banks will not run afoul of US sanctions in converting the money frozen in South Korea and transferring it to Qatar’s central bank, where it will be held for Iran to use for the purchase of humanitarian goods.

The transfer of the $6 billion was the critical element in the prisoner release deal, which saw four of the five American detainees transferred from Iranian jails into house arrest last month.

The fifth detainee had already been under house arrest.

Due to numerous US sanctions on foreign banks that engage in transactions aimed at benefiting Iran, several European countries had balked at participating in the transfer.

Blinken’s waiver is aimed at easing their concerns about any risk of US sanctions.

RelatedUS, Iran confirm transfer of prisoner swap
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington