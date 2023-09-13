WORLD
Experts unveil 'alien' bodies as Mexico lawmakers discuss extraterrestrial life
Experts presented to lawmakers two dissected bodies of presumed extraterrestrials, which have also been studied by the country's highest academy, Autonomous National University of Mexico.
The two alleged "alien bodies" have been retrieved in Cusco, Peru, and are 1,000 years old, experts say. / Photo: Reuters
September 13, 2023

A group of international experts held a hearing in Mexico's lower house to discuss extraterrestrial sightings, with Mexican journalist Jaime Maussan presenting alleged bodies of "non-human" beings.

Experts and politicians from Japan, Argentina, France, Brazil and Peru were present on Tuesday to discuss Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, or UAP - a term that has displaced Unidentified Flying Objects or UFOs.

Maussan presented to lawmakers two dissected bodies of presumed extraterrestrials, which, according to the journalist and director of the programme, "Tercer Milenio," have been studied by the country's highest academy, Autonomous National University of Mexico.

The two alleged "alien bodies" were retrieved in Cusco, Peru, and are 1,000 years old, according to Maussan.

"They are non-human beings that are not part of our terrestrial evolution and that after disappearing, there is no subsequent evolution," he said.

Alien autopsy

Ryan Graves, a former US military officer, was present during the hearing, who testified before the American Congress regarding his experiences with unidentified aircraft during his time as a pilot in the military in late July.

Graves wrote on X that Maussan has enjoyed a career of more than 50 years.

In that time, the researcher has presented supposed evidence of alien life in the world, like an alleged video documenting an alien autopsy, made claims that the Virgin Mary has spoken to him, the existence of bigfoot and that there is an alien "mothership" dormant in one of Mexico's largest volcanoes.

"It is transcendental to recognise these phenomena in Mexico, making our country one of the first to accept the presence of non-humans on our planet," Maussan said at the hearing.

"These specimens are not a part of our evolutionary history on Earth. They are not beings recovered from a UFO crash. Instead, they were found in diatom (algae) mines and subsequently became fossilised," added Maussan.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
