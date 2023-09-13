A group of international experts held a hearing in Mexico's lower house to discuss extraterrestrial sightings, with Mexican journalist Jaime Maussan presenting alleged bodies of "non-human" beings.

Experts and politicians from Japan, Argentina, France, Brazil and Peru were present on Tuesday to discuss Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, or UAP - a term that has displaced Unidentified Flying Objects or UFOs.

Maussan presented to lawmakers two dissected bodies of presumed extraterrestrials, which, according to the journalist and director of the programme, "Tercer Milenio," have been studied by the country's highest academy, Autonomous National University of Mexico.

The two alleged "alien bodies" were retrieved in Cusco, Peru, and are 1,000 years old, according to Maussan.

"They are non-human beings that are not part of our terrestrial evolution and that after disappearing, there is no subsequent evolution," he said.

Alien autopsy