In late August, BRICS leaders met in Johannesburg, South Africa for the bloc’s 15th Summit.

Originally founded in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa becoming a member a year later, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a further six nations will join the bloc.

In what some analysts have dubbed “BRICS+”, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Argentina are set to join the bloc from January 2024.

In Latin America, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announced his nation’s incorporation entails “a new scenario” with potential for growth and development, insisting “we can increase our possibilities of opening new markets, consolidating existing ones, favouring investment flows, creating employment, increasing exports and to develop the application of new and better technologies.”

Martin Alejandro Martinelli, a historian at the Geohistorical Observatory, National University of Lujan and the Latin American Council of Social Sciences (CLACSO), describes it as a "momentous and historic shift" for the nations joining BRICS and citing analyst, Jose Fiori, calls it "a systemic explosion in the international order."

If Argentina continues its BRICS trajectory, Martinelli suggests it could open up new possibilities of relations and exchanges, at a "geostrategic, geopolitical and geoeconomic level" and the possibility of balancing on the international stage.

It follows what he describes as precedents of "unipolarity" and "Western dominance of world, economic and financial organisations, also the military, (NATO, IMF, World Bank, the use of the dollar)."

This shift involves the formation of a belt of four continents excluding Western Europe, Japan and the US that he argues “exercised dominance through force and consent.”

"An alliance of such magnitude reflects the geoeconomic and tectonic shifts that entail a hegemonic rebalancing of the capitalist system," Martinelli tells TRT World.

Argentina's incorporation is also an "expression" of the transformations to the global order amid the prominence of emerging and developing nations in the economic, political, social and cultural spheres, argues Sebastian Schulz, a sociologist at Argentina’s University of La Plata.

“The incorporation of Argentina into the BRICS also means ratifying Argentina's commitment to multipolarity, to which Latin America and the Caribbean has much to contribute,” Schulz tells TRT World.

Pushback to BRICS in Argentina

Nevertheless, Argentina’s presidential election this year could hold some bearing over proceedings.

“Argentina's participation in BRICS —[is] something we will only know with an incoming government,” Bernabe Malacalza, professor at Argentina’s National University of Quilmes and Torcuato Di Tella University tells TRT World.

In October, Argentina heads to the polls to elect a new President and the country’s potential incorporation has received strong push-back from opposition presidential candidates on the right - Patricia Bullrich and Javier Milei.

Victorious in Argentina’s August primary elections, far-right candidate Milei, said he will “not promote a deal with Communists,” and has criticised BRICS’ members, Brazil and Chile.

Malacalza suggests Milei’s outlook is not a reasonable attitude, reflecting “a hyper-Western and anachronistic dogmatic thought with arguments more suited to the 20th century Cold War, a staunchly anti-China stance, and a tenacious alignment with the United States.”

Moreover, he explains the US has never requested Argentina cease its incorporation into BRICS, nor criticised it amid its push to join.

Martinelli also believes it is "quite likely" Milei could propose not joining BRICS, describing it as a "myopic-outlook" and “something extremely negative for Argentina and the region” amid the high levels of trade with top partners like Brazil, China and India.

He also believes Milei could boycott BRICS or follow former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and former US president Donald Trump who left international organisations.

However, during Bolsonaro’s tenure, despite strongly questioning BRICS and close US-alignment, Schulz notes Brazil never withdrew from the bloc.

He suggests Argentina’s opposition may be unable to fully grasp the importance of BRICS, solely regarding it “as mere trading partners, not as a bloc that can play a strategic role in the configuration of a new international order.”