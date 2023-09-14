Iran has summoned the Australian charge d'affaires to protest what it described as an "interventionist statement" and a round of sanctions, the country's Foreign Ministry said.

Australia said on Wednesday it was imposing "targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on four individuals and three entities responsible for the oppression of people in Iran, including women and girls."

It named Iran's police spokesperson Saeed Montazer Almehdi as among people covered by the latest sanctions which also included Iran's cyber police and state-run Press TV.

'Interventionist statement'

Australia's announcement came ahead of the first anniversary of the death in Iranian police custody of Mahsa Amini, which sparked months of nationwide protests.