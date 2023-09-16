From Europe to Africa to southeast Asia, tens of thousands of climate activists have launched protests to call for an end to the burning of planet-heating fossil fuels as the globe suffers dramatic weather extremes and record-breaking heat, with plans to continue through the weekend.

The protests — driven by several mostly youth-led, local and global climate groups and organisations, including Greta Thunberg's Fridays for Future movement — were taking place in dozens of countries and hundreds of cities worldwide on Friday.

Several thousand people marched in Vienna, holding up signs demanding higher taxes for carbon emissions and an end to meat consumption.

Members of the student climate awareness group Last Generation sat down in front of parliament, and speakers called on the government to quit oil and gas and pass laws to save the climate.

"We need national climate protection laws because Austria has a great responsibility, we have a historical responsibility for our emissions," Global 2000 campaigner Anna Leitner said.

"And at the same time, Austria and Europe are the seat of international companies which don’t care about laws elsewhere in the world and pollute the environment and climate. That's exactly why we need a supply chain law, and we demand climate protection on all levels."

"It’s one year since Russia started the war against Ukraine," World Wildlife Fund spokesperson Thomas Zehetner said.

"It’s still legal in Austria to install gas heating. ... We demand that a law needs to be passed as quickly as possible that regulates the exit from oil and gas."

Some 250 protests were held in Germany, including thousands of people who gathered at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin and marched in a long procession through the city’s government district.

One person carried a sign that read "March now or swim later." Another sign read: "There is no planet B."

'Climate justice'