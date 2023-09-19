US President Joe Biden has acknowledged concerns about his age but said he was running for re-election because democracy was still at stake.

“A lot of people seem focused on my age. Well I get it. Believe me, I know better than anyone," Biden, 80, told supporters on Monday evening.

“I’m running because democracy is at stake," Biden said. "And let there be no question, Donald Trump and his MAGA Republicans are determined to destroy American democracy. And I will always defend, protect and fight for our democracy.”

Biden defeated former President Donald Trump, a Republican who ran on a "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) slogan, in the 2020 election and may face him again next year; Trump is the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Related Trump warns 2024 election 'our one shot' to save US

Concerns about Biden's age