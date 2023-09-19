WORLD
2 MIN READ
Biden, 80, confronts age issue: Seeking re-election as 'democracy is at stake'
US President acknowledges concerns over his advanced age as a possible rematch of the 2020 title race with Donald Trump grows.
Biden, 80, confronts age issue: Seeking re-election as 'democracy is at stake'
US President Biden may face Trump again next year. Photo: Reuters  / Reuters
September 19, 2023

US President Joe Biden has acknowledged concerns about his age but said he was running for re-election because democracy was still at stake.

“A lot of people seem focused on my age. Well I get it. Believe me, I know better than anyone," Biden, 80, told supporters on Monday evening.

“I’m running because democracy is at stake," Biden said. "And let there be no question, Donald Trump and his MAGA Republicans are determined to destroy American democracy. And I will always defend, protect and fight for our democracy.”

Biden defeated former President Donald Trump, a Republican who ran on a "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) slogan, in the 2020 election and may face him again next year; Trump is the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

RelatedTrump warns 2024 election 'our one shot' to save US

Concerns about Biden's age

Recommended

The 80-year-old usually avoids the age issue but addressed it during a fundraiser at a Broadway theatre in New York, saying his experience helped him deal with crises like Ukraine and Covid.

Opinion polls show American voters have concerns about Biden's age ahead of a likely rematch next year against Trump, whom he beat in 2020.

Biden, who is attending the UN General Assembly in New York this week, would be 86 at the end of a second term and his Republican opponents relentlessly target the issue.

Trump - who is 77 and would be the oldest president ever elected if he wins next year - said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that Biden was "not too old" but was "incompetent".

RelatedBiden's incompetence 'bigger problem' than his age – Trump
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington