Suspected militants have killed 16 civilians, including four army auxiliaries, in two separate attacks in Burkina Faso, local and security sources said.

Twelve people died and two were injured in Koulponsgo, in central-eastern Burkina on Tuesday, a resident in the region said.

A security source also confirmed the attack and toll.

On the same day, an "attack by terrorist groups left four dead in Sirasso" in the west of the troubled West African country, the security source said on Thursday, adding they were all VDP civilian volunteers for the army.

Around a dozen "terrorists" were also killed in counter-operations by the army in response to the two attacks, the security source said.

The Volunteers for the Defence of the Fatherland is a civilian volunteer force that supports the military in the fight against the militants.