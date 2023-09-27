Bangladesh needs to improve its primary and secondary healthcare facilities as the country is struggling to deal with a steadily rising number of dengue cases, which total up to five times higher than the figures reported by the government, medics have said.

The high number of reported cases has already put additional pressure on the country’s health systems.

In addition, amid a lack of preparedness and facilities in hospitals in other districts and towns, patients from across the country continue to seek treatment at hospitals in the capital, Dhaka.

The influx of patients forced the government to issue an order last week asking hospitals in other parts of the country not to send patients to the city.

Bangladesh has reported 928 deaths from dengue fever since January, with the number of people hospitalised totalling 180,000 - the highest number in 23 years.

Thirty-four-year-old Mobassher Hossain was among the many people who had travelled to a hospital in Dhaka’s Uttar Badda neighbourhood so his four-day-old daughter could undergo a blood test.

Speaking to Anadolu news agency, he said he and his mother took the baby to the hospital as his wife had been admitted at another private hospital after testing positive for dengue three days after giving birth.

“Now our doctor suggested a blood test for my four-day-old girl as she experienced a rise in body temperature.

The past few days have been a nightmare for my family. I hardly accept taking blood from my baby,” Mobassher added.

Government and private hospitals in Dhaka have become overwhelmed as patients have been rushing there for treatment, experiencing a rise in body temperature, aching and vomiting.

Bangladesh has reported all four dengue serotypes - DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3 and DENV-4. The World Health Organization (WHO) says there is no specific treatment for dengue but the timely detection of cases can help avoid fatalities.

Dengue appears to coincide with the rainy season from May to September and higher temperatures, while the WHO said Bangladesh’s climate conditions are becoming more favourable for the transmission of dengue.

Related WHO: Bangladesh facing most severe dengue outbreak on record

Cases 'higher than reported'

Dr. Shahadat Hossain of the government’s Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) told Anadolu that a recent survey they conducted showed the reported cases of dengue could be four to five times higher than government data.

“But the unreported number of deaths would not be that much. Rough 20 percent more deaths may be unreported.